Techie claims HR wants to re-interview her after candidate she referred failed interview: 'Bro triggered a rollback'
A techie claimed that her company’s hiring team wanted to re-interview her because a candidate she referred allegedly failed to solve a basic coding problem.
A techie has caught the internet’s attention after claiming that her company’s hiring team wanted to re-interview her because a candidate she referred allegedly failed to solve a basic coding problem.
In a post on X, the user, who goes by Aditi on the platform, shared a screenshot of the email purportedly from her company’s hiring team. “Referred a friend for a job. Now, HR wants to interview me again,” she wrote in the caption of the X post.
According to the screenshot, the email read, “The candidate you referred was unable to solve a basic 3 sum problem. This has raised serious concerns regarding your judgment and evaluation process. We are now questioning the standards you used when recommending this individual. Accordingly, we have decided to conduct a fresh technical interview for you as well. We look forward to verifying your credentials once again. Regards, Hiring Team.”
Take a look at the post below:
Social media reactions
The post quickly drew reactions from users, many of whom debated the role and responsibility attached to employee referrals.
“This is exactly why people don’t respond when strangers ask for referrals. A referral isn’t just forwarding a resume. You’re putting your own reputation on the line,” one user wrote.
“Bro failed the referral so hard it triggered a rollback,” another joked.
A third user questioned the company’s approach. “How bad could the interview have gone that they’re asking for another round just to judge your decision-making process? That feels like something that should’ve just been a side note, not another interview especially when you’ve already worked there for a while and they’ve seen your work,” the user wrote.
“Reverse UNO this by replying them saying as you also want to interview them for their inability to assess ur technical skills properly in the first time. Why do they need re-confirmation? We are all equally responsible for our actions (or inactions)?” jokingly suggested another.
“Happens a lot in corporates,i know a person who recommended a very high performer and anytime the company wanted another employee they asked him first if he had any leads,” shared one user.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More