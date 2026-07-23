‘Measure of a nation not only in economy or achievement’: Olympian Abhinav Bindra makes his stance clear on protests

“I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come,” Bindra wrote.

“The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation’s greatest strengths.

“I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them.

The student protests in the country are gaining the support of renowned Indian sportspersons. On Wednesday, two-time world champion Yuvraj Singh sympathised with students involved in confrontations with the authorities in many parts of the country. Now it’s India’s first Olympic individual gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra, who is echoing the same sentiments. The former shooter from Punjab shared his thoughts in a post on X, and it’s clear from the choice of words which side he is on.

It’s clear Bindra is not happy with the developments in the national capital and other parts of the nation. Cops have been accused of being overaggressive in dealing with protesting students. Many young people are in hospitals, getting treatment for the injuries they picked up in their confrontations with the police. The students are seeking accountability from the government, particularly in the education system. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was cancelled in May after the event, after it emerged the question papers had been leaked. A re-test was held in June. Be that as it may, it affected many aspirants and some of them, utterly heartbroken, died by suicide in the following days.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan is no different but he wants the students to exercise patience: “Our youth are the future of our nation. It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government. I believe that the solution to every challenge emerges with patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to progress,” he wrote on X.

Yuvi's emotional words! Earlier on Wednesday, Yuvraj wrote a very emotional message on Instagram in support of the students. The left-handed batsman, who battled cancer to help India win the 2011 World Cup at home, urged both sides to sit down and try to sort things out amicably. "To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety, and chase your dreams.

"Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let's come together to build communities of care, opportunity and hope. Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future,” he wrote.