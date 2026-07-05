Pilot flies mother for the first time after becoming captain: 'The pressure to do a good landing was real'

For many parents, watching their child achieve a lifelong dream is an unforgettable moment. One pilot recently made that moment even more special by flying his mother as a passenger for the first time after becoming a captain. He also turned the work trip into a memorable getaway, giving her experiences she had never had before.

A mother and son share a special moment on board. (Instagram/@boeing.boy)

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The video was shared on Instagram by pilot Tapesh Kumar. It begins with him waiting at the boarding gate, excited to welcome a very special passenger. The text on the screen reads, "I have someone very special on my flight today. Super excited."

As his mother boards the aircraft, the two share a warm hug and exchange smiles. Another text on the video reads, "First time she didn't say 'dheere chala'," a playful reference to the common advice parents give their children to drive carefully.

(Also Read: '31 km took 2.5 hours': Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan flags Bengaluru's worsening traffic woes)

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{{^usCountry}} The video then shows the pair posing for a picture outside the aircraft before heading to Hyderabad during his layover. His mother is later seen in a car on the way to the hotel, with the text, "We had a good time in Hyderabad on my layover." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video then shows the pair posing for a picture outside the aircraft before heading to Hyderabad during his layover. His mother is later seen in a car on the way to the hotel, with the text, "We had a good time in Hyderabad on my layover." {{/usCountry}}

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The memorable moments continue as she steps into a swimming pool for the first time. The clip then shows her enjoying a meal at the hotel.

In the caption, Tapesh wrote, “I flew my mother for the first time as a captain on a flight! She came along with me for my layover in Hyderabad and we had such a nice time. The pressure to do a good landing was real, but I managed one. She also went into a swimming pool for the first time! We had way more food at the hotel than we should have. And then I flew her back home. What a beautiful layover.”

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How did social media react?

"Such a sweet moment," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Aww! Making a parent have a good time is the best feeling ever. Divine!"

"I mean that's why we want to become a pilot," another user said.

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Others left comments such as, "Blessed mum and son," "Wow, very nice. Well done," "Such a sweet moment to be grateful for," and "Pampering your mum is the best thing in the whole world."

The video reminded many people that some of life's happiest moments are those shared with the people who have supported you from the start.