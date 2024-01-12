Car cleaner cosplays as Spider-Man, beggar as Captain Jack Sparrow. Videos are viral

Imagine standing in traffic waiting for the light to turn green when suddenly Spiderman appears in front of your car and begins to clean it. This video shows just that. The image shows people dressed as Spider-Man and Captain Jack Sparrow. (Screengrab)

A car cleaner added a touch of entertainment to his job by dressing up as Spider-Man to clean cars waiting at a traffic signal. His video has left people on social media amused and also prompted others to share similar videos.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The clip opens to show an individual splashing a cleaner on the car’s windshield imitating Spider-Man throwing his web. He goes on to clean the car while momentarily pausing to give poses like the superhero. The viral video ends with the driver paying the car washer.

Take a look at this video:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has gone viral with over 14 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The post has prompted people to share varied reactions and some have tweeted similar videos.

“Same vibes,” wrote an X user while sharing a video. The clip shows a beggar dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from the film series Pirates of the Caribbean.

Both videos have received tons of comments from people. Many appreciated the cosplay ideas of car washer and the beggar. A few also took the route of hilarity while reacting.

How did X users react to the videos?

“When Spider-Man goes out of pocket money,” joked an X user. “Spot-on,” shared another. “Quite genius,” praised a third.

“He also got the same walk,” wrote a fourth while commenting on the Jack Sparrow video. A few also reacted with laughing out loud emoticons.