IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Cardi B posts video with Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background, desi tweeple react
trending

Cardi B posts video with Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background, desi tweeple react

“I got an announcement to make tomorrow,” reads the caption shared alongside the video by Cardi B.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The image shows Cardi B standing on a staircase.(Twitter/@iamcardib)

A recording shared by American rapper Cardi B has created a whole lot of buzz on Twitter. However, the reason behind it may not be what you initially thought.

The musician posted this almost 15-second-long clip from her official Twitter account on February 1. “I got an announcement to make tomorrow,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The clip shows Cardi B standing on a staircase. "I've got an announcement to make tomorrow," says the singer while looking directly at the camera. Then, in true Cardi B fashion, she says "Byeeee".

However, what has genuinely caught desi netizens' attention is what happens next. As soon as Cardi starts walking down the stairs and out of the camera frame, Kaliyon Ka Chaman from the 1981 Bollywood movie Jyoti starts playing.

Check out the recording here:

Did watching that clip leave you with a bunch of questions? Such as, 'What is this announcement?', 'Wait… was that Kaliyon Ka Chaman I just heard playing in a Cardi B video?' and 'OMG, why was Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background of that recording?'. If so, then know that you're not alone.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, the clip has amassed over 1.1 million views. The tweet in itself has accumulated many comments.

Here's how tweeple reacted to the share:

What are your thoughts on this? What do you think the announcement will be? Do you believe that Kaliyon Ka Chaman may be a hint of some kind?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cardi b twitter post
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP