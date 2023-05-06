Cat adopts four kittens, video will melt your heart. Watch

If you love watching cat videos, then here is a video that will fill your heart with a warm feeling. A recent video doing rounds on the Internet shows how a mama cat adopted four orphaned kittens. Chances are this video will make you say aww, that too repeatedly.

The image shows the cat with the orphaned kittens she adopted.(Reddit/@RunKind4141)

"Mother cat adopts orphaned kittens," wrote a Reddit user while posting the video. They also shared a video of the cats. In the clip, a woman informs that she got a call from an animal shelter where a few kittens have arrived. So, the woman decided to bring the kittens to her home and introduce them to her cat Alexa.

As she brings the kittens home, she wraps them in Alexa's blanket to make sure that they start to smell like her. When she introduces the kittens to Alexa, she carefully places them near the big cat. Alexa can be seen approaching the kittens and accepting them.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 29,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Mother cats even get motherly with babies of different species sometimes. My vet calls them natural-born midwives." Another shared, "Aww, that's so adorable!! What a good momma!!" "I can never get over just how tiny and delicate newborn kittens look," posted a third.

