Cat adopts kitty as its own. Watch adorable video

There are several videos that showcase how it can be difficult for a pet to adjust to a new being in its home. It takes time not just to understand the new creature, but also to realise that the new animal is now a part of the family. Recently, a video showing something similar has caught the attention of many people. In the clip, you can see a cat adopting a cute kitten. The video was shared on the Instagram page @fluffy_kittens, which is dedicated to sharing content about cats. Cat adopting a kitty.(Instagram/@Fluffy_kittens)

The video opens to show a cat sitting on its bed. Then, its human introduces him to a kitten. At first, the cat seems to not like the kitten and even tries to push it away. However, when the kitten tries to come close, the cat starts warming up to it. Soon, the cat plants a kiss on the baby’s forehead and accepts it into the family. In the caption of the post, @fluffy_kittens wrote, “So freaking cute.”

Watch the video of this adorable cat and kitty here:

This post was shared a few months ago. Since being online, it has been liked close to 40,000 times, and many are still hitting the 'like' button for this video. Several have also shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Check out a few reactions to this adorable video here:

An individual wrote, “Awwwwe, my heart is melting. How cute the little kitten looks at it." A second commented, "My heart is going to explode." A third shared, "The big one looks sooo kind and sweet." "Awwww, this reminds me of my cats. My big cat also adopted the little one so easily. Now they are like best friends and no one can tear them apart. Cutest." "Oh my God! Cuteness, too much cuteness. It's killing me," expressed a fourth. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.

