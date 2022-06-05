Cat babysitting her tiny human is an absolute delight. Watch

The Internet is full of videos that feature toddlers and cats. Such clips are oddly satisfying as they have the superpower to lift our moods instantly. Just like this video that showcases the cat babysitting her tiny human. The video posted on Reddit is going all kinds of viral and is winning people's hearts online.

"My cat can put babies to sleep. Any parents want to hire him?" reads the caption of the video posted on Reddit. The video shows a crying toddler being calmed by the cat.

Watch the cute video below:

The video was posted two days ago on Reddit and has since accumulated over 15,100 upvotes. The adorably loving video involving a cat and a toddler has also prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments section.

"That blink. You're welcome, human. I calmed the offspring," commented a Reddit user. "Is it the purr? That makes me sleepy, too," posted another. "My cat does the same, but using a little different method. She lays on their faces," shared a third. "Anyone can be soothed by the vibrations of a cat's purr," commented a fourth.

"I always talk about my cats having magical sleep powers!" joked another. "I literally had my phone to my ear to listen to see if the cat was purring and maybe that was what was calming the baby. I didn’t hear anything though. The cat is just a baby calming machine. Good kitty!" shared another Redditor.

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?

