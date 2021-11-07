Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat becomes Uber cab driver, shuffles around in a box on a Roomba, falls. Watch
trending

Cat becomes Uber cab driver, shuffles around in a box on a Roomba, falls. Watch

There are three cats in frame. The cutest and most powerful catto is seen rolling in with a lot of swag on a Roomba floor cleaner robot like it is an Uber cab driver.
This cat rolls in on a Roomba like it is an Uber cab driver.(twitter/@CatWorkers)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 05:17 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Cats are on their way to make sure that their plans for world domination come true someday. For this, they are training very hard and taking up lots of odd jobs to make ends meet!

In this viral video on Twitter, for example, we get to see that a cat has now become a cab driver. Don't believe us? Then read on.

As the video opens, we get to see that there are three cats in the frame. Out of them, two of the cats are seen standing next to each other - jumping over and even snuggling with the other. While the third and most powerful catto is seen rolling in with a lot of swag on a Roomba floor cleaner robot.

Its unmatched energy and suave - even from inside the cardboard box where it is spotted sitting - made sure that it passed the ‘vibe check’ with flying colors. All of this before its great fall in the end, that is.

RELATED STORIES

Watch this extremely funny video right here:

Having gathered 4.2 million views on Twitter on the original video itself, this video has also gained many reshares on pages across different language-speaking countries.

“The fall at the end,” laughed a netizen.

“That's what we call a Dropbox,” said another, wittily - hinting at the fact that the confident cat was sitting in a box the whole time.

“The cat overlords are advancing their technology,” joked a third.

Do you think that this rigorous training will help the adorable cat gain world domination?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hen sits brooding on kittens instead of chicks. Watch viral video

'Pet me': puppy dog begs for distracted toddler's attention. Watch viral video

Cat hates shrimp so much that it gags at the sight of it. Watch

‘Dancing’ bear actually scratches itch on a signpost, video goes viral. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP