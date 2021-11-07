Cat becomes Uber cab driver, shuffles around in a box on a Roomba, falls. Watch

Cats are on their way to make sure that their plans for world domination come true someday. For this, they are training very hard and taking up lots of odd jobs to make ends meet!

In this viral video on Twitter, for example, we get to see that a cat has now become a cab driver. Don't believe us? Then read on.

As the video opens, we get to see that there are three cats in the frame. Out of them, two of the cats are seen standing next to each other - jumping over and even snuggling with the other. While the third and most powerful catto is seen rolling in with a lot of swag on a Roomba floor cleaner robot.

Its unmatched energy and suave - even from inside the cardboard box where it is spotted sitting - made sure that it passed the ‘vibe check’ with flying colors. All of this before its great fall in the end, that is.

Watch this extremely funny video right here:

Having gathered 4.2 million views on Twitter on the original video itself, this video has also gained many reshares on pages across different language-speaking countries.

“The fall at the end,” laughed a netizen.

“That's what we call a Dropbox,” said another, wittily - hinting at the fact that the confident cat was sitting in a box the whole time.

“The cat overlords are advancing their technology,” joked a third.

Do you think that this rigorous training will help the adorable cat gain world domination?

