Cat brings her newborn to human for ‘shelter and protection’. Watch

There is nothing more wonderful to see than those videos that showcase pets completely trusting their humans. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that shows how a mama cat takes her newborn to a human. There is chance that the wholesome video will melt your heart into a puddle.

“When your cat trusts you so much that she brings her newborns to you for shelter and protection,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the mama cat jumping on a bed and approaching the human while holding the kitten in her mouth. When she comes closer to the person, they pick up their blanket to make room for the furry creatures. The video ends with the mama and her baby comfortably sitting on the bed beside the human.

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has quickly amassed several upvotes. In fact, till now, the share has gathered nearly 1.2 lakh upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated several comments from people.

“I had a family cat that did this. Chose me as her birthing partner. I had to stay home from school that day because she kept trying to follow me. She literally wrapped her paw around my finger and held it while giving birth to all 4 of her kittens. It was beautiful,” shared a Reddit user. “I’m happy to learn that I’m not the only person to have that happen to them. I woke up one morning as a kid to find my cat with her brand new litter and a mess at my feet,” expressed another.

“My sibling once took in a stray cat that they didn’t know was pregnant and woke up a few weeks later to several newborn kittens on their chest. Our pets have so much love and trust for us,” shared a third. “This is adorable,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?