Cat brings home bunny to play together. Watch sweet video

If you are a pet parent or are someone who loves watching feline-related content, then you may be aware that the furry creatures often bring ‘gifts’ for their humans. Be it a dried leaf or a piece of sock, they often find the weirdest things to bring home. This pet parent woke up to find that their cat did something similar but with a little twist. This time, the pet cat brought home a bunny to play with it. A video showcasing the interaction between the two animals was also shared online. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video opens to show the cat lying on the floor and the bunny sitting beside it while looking at each other. Within moments, the feline approaches the other creature and licks it. At one point, the cat also playfully pets the bunny.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON