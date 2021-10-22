Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cat cannot resist joining the ‘cuddle club’ of dogs. Watch

“I too want to join this cuddle puddle,” expressed a Reddit user while reacting to the video.
The image shows the cat trying to cuddle with the dogs.(Reddit/@vladgrinch)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 07:17 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet, especially the ones showcasing cats or dogs, that often make people go aww. This clip shared on Reddit is a perfect inclusion to that list. It is a video that features a cat joining the ‘cuddle club’ of golden retrievers.

“Cat Can't Resist Constantly Joining Golden Cuddle Puddle,” reads the caption shared along with the video. Though short, there is a possibility that you will end up watching this wholesome video over and over again.

We won’t give away too much about what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been shared a little over ten hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 6,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Would join this heap of sleep in a heartbeat if I could,” wrote a Reddit user. “Definitely the warmest, safest spot in the house!” posted another. “I too want to join this cuddle puddle,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

