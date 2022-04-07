Cat carries out perfect parkour act while trying to save its pacifier. Watch

As kids, most people had that one thing they couldn’t part with. In fact, there could also be many who may have thrown a tantrum to make sure to keep those items with them. If you have such a memory, then chances are you will relate to this video showcasing a cat. It shows the kitty acing a parkour act to protect its pacifier.

Shared on Reddit, the caption of the video reads, “This cat really loves its pacifier.” The clip opens to show the kitty jumping up on a shelf and going behind a microwave kept on it. That is, however, not everything that the video shows. We won’t give away what else the video shows, so take a look at the video.

The video has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of upvotes. In fact, till now, it has accumulated nearly 26,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Purrkour,” wrote a Reddit user and many other used the same word to showcase their reactions. “Hopping all over the place with clean jumps,” posted another. “Sister has an exactly same coloured cat and it moves around just like that,” commented a third Instagram user. “Kitty ain't giving up binky!” expressed a fourth.

