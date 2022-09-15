Cat catches a bug with help from pet dad. Watch what it does next

Cats always keep their pet parents entertained with their different antics. When such moments are captured and shared online they also spread joy among netizens. Just like this video that shows a cat catching a bug with help of its pet dad.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video grabbed people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. “Even he’s in awe of his own skills,” reads the caption of the Insta post. The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “My cat didn’t realise he caught it.” The video then shows the cat’s reaction after catching the bug with help of pet dad but not realising it.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 3.8 lakh likes and counting. The video has also gathered more than 18,000 likes. The clip has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Efficiency at its best!” posted an Instagram user. “He’s got the precious,” shared another referencing a ring from the Lord of The Rings film series. “So cute,” commented a third. “That would be my cats,” wrote a pet parent.

