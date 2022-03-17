Cat celebrates her 23rd birthday with human. Watch adorable video

Having a dog or a cat as a pet is one of the most joyous things in life as one gets to spend so much time and also grow up with them. It is one of the saddest things in life when you lose your beloved pet and humans want them to live forever. Pets who live a long life are really a delight to watch as they have so many memories with their humans. Like this heartwarming video posted on Instagram that shows a pet cat celebrating its 23rd birthday. The video of the cat will definitely melt your heart and make you go ‘aww’.

The video was posted by the cat account Queen Lily on March 15. She was born in 1999 and has lived in four decades, according to its bio. The cat has over 60,000 Instagram followers. She lives with its human named Reece Alexander-Putinas, an actor. The video of the cat has already received over 91,000 views.

The video shows the cat wearing a small golden hat on its birthday. The cat celebrated its birthday with its human and got a lot of presents too.

“She made it. Happy 23rd Queen,” says the text on the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

Social media users filled the comments section of the post with a lot of love for the cat as they wished her a long life.

“Alhamdulillah… a very special day for a very special companion,” an Instagram user commented. “Love from me from Indonesia,” said another. A third user commented, “Happy Birthday Queen Lily.” “Long live Queen Lily,” posted another individual.

What do you think about this adorable cat celebrating her 23rd birthday?