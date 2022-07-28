Cat changes her habits for dog sibling after he starts losing his sight. Watch

A video showing how a cat started taking care of its dog sibling after the pooch started losing its sight was recent shared online. The wonderful video has left people emotional and may have the same effect on you too. Shared on Reddit, the video shows different moments of interactions between the two pets.

“Kitty supports her dog bro as he goes blind,” reads the caption posted along with the video. In the video a human explains how the dog going blind was not just an adjustment for the pet parents but also a challenge for the cat. However, soon, the humans noticed how the cat started changing her habits to accommodate the dog. For instance, the kitty would meow more when near the pooch to announce her presence. Also, she started holding the dog’s paw while sleeping on the bed which earlier annoyed her.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 19 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 17,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“He’s trying so hard to not step on the cat,” posted a Reddit user. “What a lovely,” expressed another. “Omg, I'm not crying, you're crying,” shared a third. “Amazing! That kitty is being a colossal bro!” posted a fourth.