Cat climbs up the tower to crack mission 'Meawpossible'. Watch cute video

There is no dearth of videos online that involves cats, and such videos uplift our moods and make our day brighter. Case in point, this video of a cat climbing up a cat tower to crack the mission 'meawpossible'. The video impressed the netizens, with some being with many being mesmerised by the cat’s antics.

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Maru. "Mission Meawpossible," reads the caption of the post. The video opens to show a man putting the plastic ring on the top of the cat tower. It then shows how the cat named Maru climbs the tower to get the plastic ring.

Watch the cute video here:

Since being shared a few weeks ago, the video has racked up over 1.9 million views. The share has also accumulated more than 73,100 likes. The clip has also received a flurry of comments. Many people also reacted to the posts with several emoticons.

"Bring it back to papa's hand real quick!" commented an individual. "Mission imposimiaw" shared another. "That short arms!" expressed a third. "Mine loves bread ties and milk caps," wrote a fourth with heart emoticons. "What breed is this?" questioned a fifth. "Oh my! My cat was the same, we would open a gallon of milk, and she would come running for the plastic ring," expressed a sixth Instagram user.