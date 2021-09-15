Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat cuddles with human sibling in sweet video
Cat cuddles with human sibling in sweet video

The video will leave you smiling.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The image shows a cat and a cute baby.(Jukin Media)

If you are looking for a video that may uplift your mood almost instantly, then here is a video that may just do the trick. This is a sweet clip that showcases a sweet moment between a cat and its human sibling. There is a possibility that the wholesome video will leave you happy and with a wide smile.

The video opens to show a baby sleeping on a bed and the cat sitting beside the little one. The clip then goes on to show the feline gently lying down on top of the kid. For the rest of the clip, the cat – quite adoringly – cuddles the baby and caresses them.

Take a look at the video that may fill you up with a warm fuzzy feeling:

The video was captured earlier this year by a pet parent in Canada.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling?

viral video
