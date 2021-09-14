Cat dangles and falls off upper deck at stadium, survives. Watch viral video

A cat managed to keep all its lives intact after surviving a fall from an upper deck at a Miami stadium. A video of the cat falling from the deck and then surviving thanks to a group of fans holding a flag under it to break it's fall has gone all kinds of viral.

The incident was recorded at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during a college football game. “Well this may be the craziest thing I’ve seen at a college football game,” posted Twitter handle @Hollywood with the hashthag #HardRockCat.

The video posted along with the tweet shows the cat dangling off the deck holding a cable with both its paws. Seconds later, the cat is seen swinging with only one paw and moments later, it is seen falling. Incredibly, fans used an outstretched flag to break the cat’s fall. They can be seen picking the cat up after its fall as other fans cheer.

Hard Rock Stadium also posted a tweet about the incident. “We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208 the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives,” they tweeted.

The video of the cat, since being shared on September 12, has collected over 10 million views and counting.

The fans who held the flag up were later identified as Craig Cromer and Kimberly Cromer, reports Miami Herald. Kimberly described the incident as “probably the strangest thing that’s happened”.