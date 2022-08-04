Cat enjoys a ride with its human on car's dashboard. Seen viral video yet?

Cats have the superpower to ward off worries as their antics bring a wide smile to one's face. And when they are recorded and posted online, they always make for a delightful watch. Case in point, this video that shows a cat enjoying a ride with its human. The viral video is too cute to miss out on. It may even prompt you to watch it on loop over and over again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to three cats named Thoong-Thong, Lucky and JinJin. "I like to travel by car," reads the caption posted alongside the video when translated to English. The video shows a cat lounging on the dashboard of a car while taking a ride with its human. The video is melting hearts online and may make you say aww due to the sheer cuteness quotient of the cat.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on July 13 and has since raked up more than 33.6 million views. It has also garnered over 1.4 million likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

"May be your dashboard look like this," posted an individual. "She so pretty," commented another. "This would have made my M8 experience completely different!" expressed a third.