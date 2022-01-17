Home / Trending / Cat enjoys getting a massage by a massage gun that its human holds on to. Watch
trending

Cat enjoys getting a massage by a massage gun that its human holds on to. Watch

This video shows how a furry catto lies on its human's lap and gets a relaxing massage with the help of a massage gun. 
The catto looking at the camera while getting its paw massaged by a massage gun.&nbsp;(Jukin Media)
The catto looking at the camera while getting its paw massaged by a massage gun. (Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 07:42 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

Cats sure love to have a gala time whenever they are getting themselves some pats or scratches from their humans. But this video shows what happens when a cat gets itself the best and most relaxing massage that it has ever received. That too, with the help of a massage gun.

The video opens to show a cat lying on its human lap as he gives it a massage with the help of a massage gun that he was sure that the cat would enjoy. As it turns out, the cat not only loves this new massage gun but it also has a particular fondness for putting its paws on it.

Soon, the human realises that the cat really likes its paws being massaged and he puts the gun directly on its paws as it lies down and relaxes. The massage gun rolling all over its furry body is a very cute sight to watch as well.

Watch it right here:

This cat video was shot in Sweden.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats cute video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out