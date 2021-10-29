Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat flies across room, scared by IT clown Halloween decor. Watch
trending

Cat flies across room, scared by IT clown Halloween decor. Watch

An intrigued cat tries to make sense of the Halloween decor that its parents have put up. But it gets so startled by a sudden movement at the end that it flies across the room.
Cat gets scared by IT clown Halloween decor before flying across room.(reddit/@JollyPeaches)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 10:28 AM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Halloween is on its way and so is all sorts of funny, quirky and even scary Halloween decoration. While people can't help but out up the most out of the box decorations, their pets just simply have to be okay with them.

Both dogs and cats are known to get startled but cats getting startled by the most random things is a whole different genre of fun on the internet altogether! If you are on Reddit, you probably already know of the subReddit called r/Startledcats that has 1.3 million members.

Here, a video posted by @JollyPeaches a little over 15 hours ago with some 9.8 thousand votes and more than 81 comments so far shows one such startled cat reacting to some Halloween decoration.

In the 24-second-long video, we can see a very intrigued cat trying to make sense out of Halloween decor that its parents have put up. Those who are not familiar with the decor, it is the clown from the movie IT - which has been adapted from the book by Stephen King.

RELATED STORIES

After trying its level best to understand the clown, the cat gets so startled by a sudden movement at the end that it flies across the room! Mocking the cat's ‘flight’ the poster captioned this video saying: “Rumor has it he safely landed at the space station”.

Watch the ultra funny reaction here:

Redditors said things like: “There went 8 lives” - as cats are often said to have nine lives. Halloween came a little early as one witty commenter said: “He'll float too” referring to the dialogue that the scary clown uses to lure in a kid and make him disappear in a drain in the movie.

What do you think of this 'space flight'?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Video of 90lbs chocolate whale has taken over Instagram. Watch

Passenger on flight lets hair hang behind their seat, Twitter reacts to pic

Dog walks backwards to bed and through doors. Watch

Cat looks at dog and learns what to do to get treat from human. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP