Cat gets carried away while playing game on tablet. Watch

The video of the cat getting carried away while playing a game on tablet was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken form the Twitter video, shows the cat playing a game on a tablet.(Screengrab)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 08:15 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Do you like playing games on mobile or tablet? Did you ever get super excited while playing such a game? Then there is a chance that you’ll relate to this kitty who felt something similar while playing Fruit Ninja on a tablet. This is a video that may also leave you laughing out loud too.

Though it’s unknown when the video was first captured or posted, the clip has now left people chuckling. Watch the video that may have the same effect on you too.

The video opens to show a tablet kept on what appears to be a couch. A cat is hunched over the device playing the game with a human sitting beside it. The kitty starts playing the game normally but then it get supper excited. Take a look at the video to see what happens next.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views and counting. The post has also gathered more than YY likes. The share also prompted people to post various comments.

“Everything just about playing,” wrote a Twitter user. “My morning has been made. Thank you for this,” shared another. “Ninja apprentice,” joked a third. “Hahahaha,” posted a fourth. “Adorable!!!” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

