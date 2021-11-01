Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat gets jealous, gives death stare when human takes kitten out to play
trending

Cat gets jealous, gives death stare when human takes kitten out to play

The cat gives a death stare while sitting on a window pane. It is angry and perhaps a bit jealous of a kitten getting more attention than itself.
Jealous of kitten, cat gives death stare to human from window pane.(instagram/@chiiinstacat)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 02:25 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Just like some of us, our cats too, love to be the centre of attention. It can be a very scary thought for them to even think that they will have to share the attention they think they deserve with anybody else, let alone, yet another cat! This kitty shows just that.

The feline has taken over Instagram after a video shows it giving someone a death stare while sitting on a window pane. What must have happened to warrant this kind of a stare you may ask? Well, the cat is extremely angry and perhaps a little jealous that a kitten, who it thinks of as ‘the kid’, has triumphed in getting more attention than the older cat itself.

The video shows the kitten blissfully lying on the green grass of the lawn, soaking in the golden rays of the sun. Soon, the camera pans to the right where we can see the senior cat looking straight out of the window and staring as if right into its human’s soul!

The background music used is a distorted version of Queen's ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ - making the senior cat's complaint with its human all the more believable and real.

RELATED STORIES

Watch the video of this very adorably jealous cat right here:

“Haha this is so funny,” said an Instagram user followed by an emoji of a cat crying tears of joy. “His face is priceless!” they added.

“Catjuring,” laughed another with a pun that draws a reference to the movie ‘Conjuring’.

After feeling betrayed, how capable of angry scratches do you think this senior cat is?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paddington photobombs Hollywood film scenes with fan creations, tweets go viral

Monkey steals specs, returns them in exchange for this. Watch

Dad gets pride flag for his store, texts son about it

‘The shortest horror stories’: Zomato’s food related treat intrigues people
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP