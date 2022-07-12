Cat gives ‘abs workout challenge’ in an adorably cute way. Watch

There is no dearth of videos online that show cats and dogs doing workouts. And watching such videos not only melts our hearts but also provides us with a few laughs. Just like this video shared on Instagram that showcases a cat doing a workout. The video is equally adorable and funny, and there are chances that you may end up watching it on loop.

The clip was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Hosico. “Get Abs in 2 weeks. Abs Workout Challenge!” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video shows a cat named Hosico doing an abs workout and giving an ‘abs workout challenge’.

Watch the adorable video below:

The video was shared on Instagram two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 1.8 lakh views. The clip has also received over 20,600 likes. The cute cat video has also received varied comments.

“Hosico is a very gorgeous and cute cat with everything. I love you so much my little angel,” commented an individual. “Who knew under that fluffy belly there was a six pack!” shared another. “I love your energy. Any suggestion for my fat burn?” posted a third.