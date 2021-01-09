IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Cat gone missing in airport since Christmas finally gets rescued. Netizens heave sigh of relief
trending

Cat gone missing in airport since Christmas finally gets rescued. Netizens heave sigh of relief

This story is of a cat named Muji who was lost at the LaGuardia Airport in the USA since Christmas.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:08 PM IST
The image shows the rescued cat Muji.(Facebook/@Queens Lost and Found Pets)

A new year has started and what better way to celebrate it than with a happy rescue story. This story is of a cat named Muji who was lost at the LaGuardia Airport in the USA since Christmas. After several attempts and many days of anticipation, Muji was finally rescued and reunited with her parents. The story may make your heart fill with a warm fuzzy feeling.

“We are asking people to spread the word about 'Muji' who was lost on 12/25/20 at LaGuardia airport. If you are traveling through Terminal B, please keep eyes out. Do not attempt to apprehend her or call out to her! Instead, please call the number on this poster,” reads a part of the caption shared on the Facebook page Queens Lost and Found Pets. The post was complete with a photograph of Muji and the number people could call if they spotted the feline.

After 11 days, the feline was rescued by Bonnie Wagner-Westbrook and team, Bonnie Folz, John DeBacker, Sam Connelly and LaGuardia Airport Management according to another post on the group. A picture of rescued Muji was included in it too.

Take a look at the happy post:

Shared on January 4, the post has garnered several reactions as well comments of relief from netizens. “OMG what a relief!!! Whew! Thank you to everyone who played a part in rescuing Muji, you are heroes!” wrote a Facebook user. “Starting 2021 on a good paw! Great news!” commented another. “So happy to see this news,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this rescue story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook stories united states of america animal rescued
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.