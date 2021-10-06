Cat happily high-fives humans at the gym. 'Productivity booster,' say tweeple

The Internet is flooded with delightful videos showcasing the bonhomie between humans and cats. Such a video always make for a fascinating watch. One such video was recently shared on Twitter. The video involves a cat and a group of humans dressed in their gym attire. Though it's a short video, it is likely you will play it on loop.

Shot at a gym, the video opens to show a group of humans running in a line in order to high five the cat one by one. The cat can be seen perched atop a seat more than happy to high five each person.

Take a look at this adorable clip:+

The share has been viewed over 4.9 million times and counting. It has got varied comments. "Dude I would start running again just to get high fives from this cat," wrote an individual. "Omg I have to train my new cat to do this each time I finish a task. Productivity booster," shared another. "This makes me so happy," posted another with a heart emoticon.

What do you think of this video?

