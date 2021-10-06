Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Cat happily high-fives humans at the gym. 'Productivity booster,' say tweeple
trending

Cat happily high-fives humans at the gym. 'Productivity booster,' say tweeple

Published on Oct 06, 2021 07:47 PM IST
The cat perched atop a seat in the gym happily high-fives each human in the video. Screengrab
By Shreya Garg

The Internet is flooded with delightful videos showcasing the bonhomie between humans and cats. Such a video always make for a fascinating watch. One such video was recently shared on Twitter. The video involves a cat and a group of humans dressed in their gym attire. Though it's a short video, it is likely you will play it on loop.

Shot at a gym, the video opens to show a group of humans running in a line in order to high five the cat one by one. The cat can be seen perched atop a seat more than happy to high five each person.

Take a look at this adorable clip:+

RELATED STORIES

The share has been viewed over 4.9 million times and counting. It has got varied comments. "Dude I would start running again just to get high fives from this cat," wrote an individual. "Omg I have to train my new cat to do this each time I finish a task. Productivity booster," shared another. "This makes me so happy," posted another with a heart emoticon.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Orphaned elephants stretch out their trunks to greet new friend. Watch

Cyclists free dog’s head from plastic bottle, its joy knows no bounds. Watch

Kitten gets the sweetest welcome from older cats in this wholesome video. Watch

Do you too think this boiled egg looks like an astronaut waving its arm? Watch  
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP