Cat hates shrimp so much that it gags at the sight of it. Watch

All the cool cats and kittens love to eat all kinds of fish. Or at least that is what most of us seemed to think before watching this viral video that has taken over Instagram.

A lot of cats enjoy a good meal of shrimps and often seem to get very excited about getting it as a treat. But not this one!

This Scottish Fold cat seems to hate shrimps to an extent that when its parent tries to give it one to check how it reacts, it simply gives a judgemental stare and proceeds to gag at the very sight of it.

The video begins, however, with a comparison with a ‘normal’ cat who gets so excited about shrimp that they wake up from a nap just to excitedly meow and chomp on the shrimp that tastes like heaven to it.

Soon enough, comes the sassy Baron who simply doesn't care for a seafood treat.

“There are two types of cats. Which one is yours?” - asks the caption.

Watch the hilarious video right here:

Since it was posted on Instagram earlier this year, this video has gone viral to an extent where it has gathered 15.3 million views and the count keeps going up to this day.

Viewers flocked to the comments section to say things such as “that made me laugh out loud,” followed by a generous amount of laughing emojis.

While many even came to the cat's defence when they said things like - “That second one looked like it had one of those same bacteria things that guy would make videos of where he'd remove them while on the beach. The cat knew.”

What do you think?

