Cat intently looks at its tail before trying to catch it. Watch what happens

Are you looking for a cat video? Are you looking for a cat video that can make you chuckle? If your answers to the questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that will leave you very happy. The video captures the sweet antics of a cat as it tries catching its own tail.

The video is posted on Reddit with a single word caption that says “Gotcha.” The clip opens to show a cat looking at its tail but from between its hind legs. For a moment, the kitty stays in the same position staring at its tail intently. However, suddenly, it tries catching its tail.

Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3,300 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

“One of my cats caught her tail in the bathroom, the instant before she caught it I said, ‘you will regret…’, as she chomped down. She ended up being very embarrassed over it,” wrote a Reddit user. “Certified derp. That's so funny. Good job, fierce cat!,” expressed another. “Got it!!!” posted a third.