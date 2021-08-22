Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat interrupts human working from home in the cutest way possible. Watch
trending

Cat interrupts human working from home in the cutest way possible. Watch

The incident took place in Buenos Aires, capital city of Argentina.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The image taken from the video shows the cat with its human.(Jukin Media)

If you’re a pet parent, then chances are you know that it is not at all easy working from home with your pet constantly around you. Turns out, pets are not too happy about the situation where their humans spend hours at home working instead of giving them time and playing with them. Maybe that is the reason, the Internet is filled with videos that showcase pets interrupting their humans while they work. There is now a latest addition to that category. It is the video of a cat peeping into her human’s laptop.

The video opens to show the cat peeping from behind a woman and hugging her. As the video progresses, the cat remains in the same position without moving. What makes the video even more adorable to watch is the woman’s reaction to the situation.

Take a look at the adorable video that may make you say aww – and that too repeatedly.

RELATED STORIES

The incident took place in Buenos Aires, capital city of Argentina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
animal video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

This video involving two dogs and a pool will leave you in splits

Harsh Goenka posts pic with Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev along with funny caption

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle cakes’ with mama on his birthday. Watch

‘A visitor from the Stone Age’: Nasa’s post on comet wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP