Cat irritating sister for no reason shows siblings are siblings after all. Watch

There are different videos regularly posted on social media. Among those, there are some videos that may seem relatable to many. Just like this video of two fighting cats may feel familiar, if you are someone who has a sibling. The video shows a cat irritating its sister for absolutely no reason. The video may make you chuckle too.

The image shows a cat irritating its sibling.(Reddit/@Resident_Code3062)

“Siblings, amirite?” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The video opens to show a text overlay that reads, “I received this little sister but I don’t like it.” The video opens to show a cat sitting inside a cardboard box with another kitty trying to close its lid. This goes on for some time, finally the kitty decides to climb on top of the box and sit on it, with the other cat still inside.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared six days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Apparently that’s how I felt when my mom came home from the hospital with my little sister when I was 18 months old,” shared a Reddit user. “Kick 'em while they're down and pile on. Cat rules to live by,” joked another. “What an accurate presentation of an older sibling,” related a third. “The cat in the box: ‘When does the fun come into play in this game?’,” wrote a fourth.

