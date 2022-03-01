Cat jumps from balcony as human records in disbelief in Instagram video

It is often said that a cat has nine lives and this idiom looks to be true when we see videos of cats engaged in dangerous or death-defying situations like it is no big deal. Like this video which was shared on Instagram that shows a cat jumping from the balcony as it sees another catto. The video is pretty heart-stopping to watch. It has got over seven lakh views since being shared on February 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the cat is perched on the edge of the balcony as it looks like it is judging the distance till the ground. It is also looking at another cat which is present on the ground. The cat then jumps and lands with a thud on the ground as the person recording the video shouts “no” and “oh my God” in disbelief. However, the kitty appears to be safe after landing as it quickly runs after the other cat.

“Good thing Nugget has 9 lives,” says the text on the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Damn, he just discovered that he can do parkour,” commented an Instagram user. “Nugget assessed the distance and landing zone, instinctively knew it was doable with minimum risk,” posted another. “No fall damage,” posted a third. “Legend,” commented another.

What are your thoughts about this video?