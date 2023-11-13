close_game
News / Trending / Cat jumps on ‘just looking like a wow’ trend. Watch

Cat jumps on ‘just looking like a wow’ trend. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 13, 2023 09:36 PM IST

The video of the cat was shared by Instagram user Sheldon Rego. Watch the video here.

Jasmeen Kaur, a resident of Delhi has taken over social media by storm after a video of her saying ‘just looking like a wow’ went crazy viral. Since then, numerous people and celebrities have been creating reels on her dialogue. Now, a video of a cat ‘saying’ Kaur’s words has garnered significant attention on the Internet.

The cat took part in the ‘just looking like a wow’ trend.(Instagram/@Sheldon Rego)

A video of the cat was shared by Instagram user Sheldon Rego. The clip shows Rego, along with her cat. As he says, ‘so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a...,’ the cat reply will leave you in splits.

Watch the video of the cat here:

This video was shared five days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 1.5 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Better than the original reel."

A second shared, "What a timing... cat is so talented."

"Looking like a meow," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "I am going to try this with my cat now."

A fifth said, "So beautiful, so elegant, so intelligent."

A sixth added, "I mean, just WOW!"

Several others reacted using heart and laughing emojis. What are your thoughts on this video?

