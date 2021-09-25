Cat keeps little human safe in this heartening video

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase the sweet bond of love between pets and their human siblings. There are also those clips that showcase the pets keeping the young humans safe from dangers. Case in point, this video of a cat stopping a kid from grabbing the railings of a balcony. There is a chance that the sweet video will make you smile. You may also end up watching the video on loop.

The video opens to show the cat and the kid hanging out in a balcony. Within moments, the kid tries grabbing the railings of the balcony but the feline stops them. Throughout the whole video, the cat tries to move the child away from danger and towards safety.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

The video was captured in Bucaramanga, Columbia.

What are your thoughts on the video?

