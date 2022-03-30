Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat loves climbing up on patio screens to chase wild squirrels. Watch
trending

Cat loves climbing up on patio screens to chase wild squirrels. Watch

The cat loves climbing up on patio screens all day long to catch wild squirrels. 
A screengrab of the video of a cat that loves climbing up on patio screens to chase wild squirrels. (Jukin Media)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 08:21 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Cats are curious animals that love climbing onto things and getting into new spaces. People who keep cats as pets know all about their peculiar behaviour and it is always amusing to watch. Like this video of a cat that loves to climb up on patio screens all day long to chase around the wild squirrels. The video will definitely make you laugh out loud.

In the video, the cat is seen climbing up patio screens as it is constantly on the lookout it seems for wild squirrels that keep hovering over. The cat seems to be really agile and tries to sneakily move towards the squirrel, only to scare it away as it can’t catch it with the screen in between. The cat is also seen dangling from the rooftop of the patio screen with its front paws until it falls safely on the ground. This battle between the animals is really fun to watch.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

The video was shot in Longwood, Florida, in the United States.

What are your thoughts about this cat trying to catch the squirrels?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP