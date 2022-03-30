Cat loves climbing up on patio screens to chase wild squirrels. Watch

Cats are curious animals that love climbing onto things and getting into new spaces. People who keep cats as pets know all about their peculiar behaviour and it is always amusing to watch. Like this video of a cat that loves to climb up on patio screens all day long to chase around the wild squirrels. The video will definitely make you laugh out loud.

In the video, the cat is seen climbing up patio screens as it is constantly on the lookout it seems for wild squirrels that keep hovering over. The cat seems to be really agile and tries to sneakily move towards the squirrel, only to scare it away as it can’t catch it with the screen in between. The cat is also seen dangling from the rooftop of the patio screen with its front paws until it falls safely on the ground. This battle between the animals is really fun to watch.

Watch the video below:

The video was shot in Longwood, Florida, in the United States.

What are your thoughts about this cat trying to catch the squirrels?