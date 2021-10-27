Cat loves to watch videos on people's phones when they visit this cafe

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chloe, a fluffy, grey cat is one of the resident feline members at 'Neko - A Cat Cafe and Bar' - who loves watching videos on people's phones. 
Published on Oct 27, 2021
By Sohini Sengupta

A lot of parents complain that their kids are glued to screens - be it that of phones or TV sets. But did you know that an adorable cat is also invariably drawn to screens? Yes, you read that right.

Meet Chloe, a fluffy, grey cat who is one of the resident feline members at 'Neko - A Cat Cafe and Bar'. The Japanese word 'Neko' translates to 'cat' in English. Neko's account blew up on TikTok and now they are taking over Instagram via their reels that feature the cuddly and friendly fur babies. Chloe, however, is the most famous of them all.

A video shared on the Instagram page of the café shows Chloe’s love for watching videos. In the clip, Chloe is seen wearing a cute little bow and very calmly looking at screens from across a glass barrier. "Extra spoiled by her staff AND her furiends!" the cafe captioned the video. Calling her their "resident angel" they said that they are "feeling extra grateful that her sweet soul is so good at making new furiends".

Observe the captivated look in her eyes for yourself:

This "gentle lady" has fans from all over the world. Referencing the fact that Neko loves using cat puns, a user wrote: "So sweet mewtube heehee".

Another asked: "Why am I tearing up?" because looking at this polite creature, who wouldn't?

At this bar, there are several playful cats that are up for adoption and looking forward to going to their "fur-ever" homes. They are open in two locations; namely Seattle and Bellingham in the United States.

To all the animal lovers and cat people - is Chloe the one you would not mind sharing your screentime with?

