Cat loves watching television. Watch what it does when human changes the channel

People who love cats and keep them as pets know about their idiosyncratic behaviour and traits. Videos of cats where humans have to adjust with their habits are always such a delight to watch. Like this video of a cat posted on Instagram which shows the furry little animal that loves watching other cats on TV. The cat’s reaction if the channel is changed is just hilarious to watch.

In the video, a cat named Milo is seen watching TV while comfortably resting on the couch. But when the human changes the TV channel, the cat just goes and stands in front of the TV. Then it just stares at the owners waiting for them to change the channel back to showing cats. If they still don’t do it, the cat eventually goes behind the TV and turns it off. “He known what he did,” says the text on the video as the cat stares at the human.

“He runs this household,” says the caption of the video. The video was posted on Instagram on January 30 and has over four lakh views so far.

Watch the hilarious video below:

“He gave you the warning glare, then he had to take drastic measures,” an Instagram user commented. “You are living in his house,” posted another along with laughing emojis. “Power move. Literally,” said a third. “And this is why we love Milo,” said another.

The cat lives in Ohio according to its Instagram bio and it has more than 87,000 followers.

What are your thoughts about this cute video?