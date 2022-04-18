Cat meets many puppies for the first time, gets grumpy but sits with them. Watch

Many people take to the Internet in order to get their daily quota of cat videos. While some others come here in order to look at the cutest videos that involve some puppies. But guess what is the best deal? When you find one single video that has the cutest cat and puppies together. Just like this one video that has been posted on Reddit quite recently and has gone all kinds of viral.

The video opens to show a furry, grey cat sitting on top of a bed. Soon enough, viewers get to see the frame practically inundated by a number of cute little puppies. One of these puppies is a little too daring and keeps getting too close to this cat who gets quite a bit grumpy. Nonetheless, the cat is quite tolerant towards these puppies and stays close to them even if it gets a little grumpy.

This cat video that is equal parts adorable and hilarious was shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Kitty sees them for the first time.” This video was shared on the subReddit named r/aww. And there is a good chance that one single look at this video can definitely make your day, just like it has made several netizens’.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Reddit around four days ago. It has garnered several comments from people who definitely have a soft spot for both cats, cute puppies and dogs. It has also received more than 41,000 upvotes on it so far.

A Reddit user hilariously wrote, “I like how the cat gave in in the end of the clip. Nobody can resist the affection of a young pup.” “That look of defeat at the end lol,” observed another. A third Reddit user posted, “Those tiny tails are going a mile a minute. I love puppy wags. I'm surprised the cat didn't jump off the bed. Mine would have.”

What are your thoughts on this cute video that involves a cute cat and some adorable little puppies?

