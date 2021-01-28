Cat mom cuddles kitten having a nightmare. Video may melt your heart

The bond between a mother and her baby can easily fill one’s heart with a warm feeling. This Reddit video of a cat mom and its baby kitten is the exact description of that bond. Shared on the subreddit aww, the video is so adorable that it can break all cuteness barometers.

“Cat mom hugs baby kitten having a nightmare,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with the kitten squirming in its sleep. Within a few moments, the mom scoops the tiny one close to her and gives it a hug.

Cue your awws and take a look at the clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 2,300 upvotes along with many comments. People showered their love for the adorable video and couldn’t stop gushing at the doting feline mom.

“The little paw wiggles are too cute omg aww,” said a Reddit user. One individual had a very interesting question. They asked, “But what do kitties have nightmares about tho?”. We also want to know the answer to this mystery.

“I legit did the "awwwww" thing. This fits the sub pawfectly,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?

