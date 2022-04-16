Cat or croissant? Watch this cute video to find out for yourself

Do you have a soft spot for cute, furry felines and some baked goods? If yes, then you are in luck because we have just the right video that will satisfy your desire to look at both of these things! This video that has recently been shared on Reddit shows a cute cat and an oddly large croissant. There is a good chance that this video will surely make your day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a cat curled up in a comfortable way and sleeping. But right beside it, is a croissant that looks like it is pretty much the same size as this fur baby. This video has left many people confused and might have the same effect on you as well.

This cat video that is equal parts adorable and hilarious was shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Rubric: find the difference?” This video was shared on the subReddit named r/cats. And this video has sparked several reactions among Redditors who didn't understand if the cat was too small or if the croissant was just too big.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted on Reddit around two days ago. It has garnered several comments from people who kept wondering how big or small the cat possibly is. It has also received more than 16,000 upvotes on it so far.

A Reddit user hilariously wrote, “The size of one of these is very unexpected…” “Either a monster croissant or a very illegally smol kitten,” shared another. A third Reddit user posted, “It took me way too long to register it, like an optical illusion. ”

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?