Cat plays ‘door hockey’ with pet mom in viral video. Watch to see who wins

Watching cute animal videos is the perfect way to start your day, and this particular share that features a cute cat and her antics is a case in point. It captures a pet cat playing ‘door hockey’ with her human, and it is bound to spark positive feelings in your heart and curl up your lips in a smile. (Also Read: Pet mom hops onto viral Instagram trend with cat. Watch feline’s reaction)

“She’s clearly winning,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram with several hashtags, including #funnycats and #reeltrending. The video opens with a text overlay that reads, “Every time I go in the bathroom, my cat and I play door hockey.” As the video progresses, one can see the pet mom striking a hair tie to play ‘door hockey’ with her cat. Towards the end, the video reveals the pet cat named Luna, a Siberian forest cat rescued in 2020 and currently living in Washington, DC.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on December 3, the video has gathered more than 4.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

“Omg this is one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen!!” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “This cat is very smart: he has you trained to play floor hockey, in the bathroom!” commented another. “Hair hockey: it’s a tie,” wrote a third. “I had a wonderful little kitty who would play door hockey every time I was in the bathroom. This brings back great memories. I still find milk bottle caps around the house a year later,” shared a fourth. “Cat is cheating!!! Passing the mid field!!!” joked a fifth.

