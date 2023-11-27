Cat plays 'hide and seek' with human. Watch how it reacts upon getting caught

There are several cat videos that tug at our heartstrings. Now, one such video has gone viral on social media. It shows a cat playing hide and seek with its human and how it reacts upon getting caught.

Snapshot of the cat hiding under the mat. (Instagram/@straycatslover)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on Instagram page @straycatslover. The clip opens to show a cat hiding under a mat. As the human spots it, she tries to catch the cat and take it off the mat. In the entire video, the woman can be seen playing with the cat and asking the kitty if it is enjoying the game. When the woman removes the mat to reveal the cat, it immediately starts jumping around. (Also Read: Sneaky cat snatches food bowl from dog. Watch how the pooch reacts)

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on Instagram a day ago. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 30,000 views. The share also has close to 4,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about the clip here:

An individual wrote, “I am happy for the cats to have a lovely human who loves them so so much."

A second shared, "This is very cute. we appreciate your help towards the animals on the street."

A third added, "This is such a cute video."

A fourth posted, "Omg, that's so much fun! I too, would play with the cat this way."

Many others reacted to the video using heart emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON