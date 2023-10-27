Cat plays peacemaker, stops two kitties gearing up to fight

A cat emerged as an unexpected hero when it decided to get between two other kitties on the verge of pouncing on each other. A video posted on Reddit shows how the cat waltzed into the tense scene to pause the tiff between the two feline adversaries.

The image is from a cat video that has left people amused. (Reddit/@RevolutionaryTell668)

“Cat plays peacemaker between two cats that are about to fight,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show two cats staring at each other intently. The situation seems like they are about to engage in a fierce fight within a moment.

However, the moment you think the cats are going to start the brawl, something wonderful happens. A third cat watching from a distance intervenes. It comes and stands between the two kitties.

Take a look at this video to see how the cat stops the fight:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the share has accumulated close to 30,000 upvotes. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this cat video?

“By the power vested in my tail, I now pronounce you, friend and friend,” posted a Reddit user. “Oh my, I am laughing in a room all alone, and my dog is looking at me like I am nuts,” shared another. “God damn it, that's funny,” joined a third. “This made me laugh. Thank you,” added a fourth.

“Feline communication in full effect. The bushy tail cat will not allow the stress on their watch,” commented a fifth. “I've got a cat that does this. Two of my others can't stand each other, but they both love him, so they've basically agreed to share custody of him and usually stop fighting when he's around. It's adorable,” expressed a sixth. “I need this cat at my place, my two cats are at each other too much,” wrote a sixth.

