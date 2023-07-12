Kittens hug each other in viral video. ‘This is true love,’ say people

Social media is filled with various kinds of cat videos. While some of the videos show funny interactions between cats and dogs, others capture the naughty side of the kitties. However, every once in a while such videos are posted online that show love-filled interactions between cats. This video shared on Reddit perfectly fits that category. It shows two kittens embracing each other. And, people can’t get enough of the super adorable video. The image taken from the viral Reddit video shows two kittens hugging each other. (Reddit/@Melissa_Lewes)

The video opens to show two kittens perched on top of a table kept in a garden. One of the kittens is seen hugging the other one. They stay in the same position for some time and then the other cat also raises its paw to hug back the kitten. The video is posted with a heartwarming caption that reads, “This is true love”.

Take a look at the super sweet video of the kitten:

Are you saying ‘aww’ or something similar after watching the video? There were many who took to the comments section to post similar reactions. The Reddit users posted how the cat left them smiling.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of two kittens hugging each other:

“My cats, two brothers, do this. Two seconds later, they are kicking each other in the face. Ten seconds later, they are grooming each other,” shared a Reddit user. “Omg... so much love indeed…,” joined another. “The sweetest,” added a third. “That's insanely cute,” expressed a fourth. “Doesn’t get much better,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted just a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 12,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the cats?