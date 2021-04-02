Home / Trending / Cat pretends to sleep to avoid taking a bath. ‘It deserves an award,’ say people
trending

Cat pretends to sleep to avoid taking a bath. ‘It deserves an award,’ say people

“He thinks he’s slick,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:36 PM IST
The image shows the cat named Chase pretending to sleep.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)

“Give the cat an Oscar,” this is what many wrote while replying to a video showcasing a feline named Chase. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the cat pretending to sleep to avoid taking a bath.

The clip opens to show Chase sleeping in a bed. His pet parent’s voice is heard in the background who says that he is pretending just to avoid taking a bath and also points how his tail is moving. Within moments, she tries to pick the cat and it reacts in a hilarious way.

“He thinks he’s slick,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s ‘pawri’ video features unlikely guests

Anand Mahindra gifts Thar to Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan. Cricketers tweet pics

Royal Opera Chorus reunites for performance on rooftop in London

Medical students from Kerala groove to Rasputin by band Boney M. Watch

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 80,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many jokingly wrote how the cat’s ace acting deserves an Oscar.

“Chase deserves an Oscar,” wrote an Instagram user. “Chase is the coolest cat,” shared another. “He is so sassy,” said a third. “He says noo every time and it’s so cute,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

This cat has its own little living room. Can you handle the cuteness?

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP