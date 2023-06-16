Cat purposely moves pet cam to show dog chewing remote

The videos that capture the mischievous side of pet cats are always hilarious to watch. In fact, social media is filled with such videos that never fail to make people chuckle. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that captures a kitty moving a pet cam to show its human what its dog sibling is up to.

The image shows the cat standing in front of the pet camera before moving it. (Instagram/@thebestcatclips)

“Collecting evidence,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat in front of a pet cam. Within moments, the kitty uses its paw to slightly move the camera to show a dog chewing a remote. A text overlay appearing on the video also adds context to the video. “The cat really pushed the camera over to show me that the dog was chewing my remote”.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on March 31. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated close to 5.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“The cat was like now look at what your dog is doing LOOK,” posted an Instagram user. “This is right after the cat told the dog he can now eat the remote as he’s out of picture,” joked another. “He’s trying to get rid of the dog,” added a third. “Cats are so smart. They choose not to be trained. Cuz they don’t wanna,” wrote a fourth.

