Cat ‘reads’ book while sitting with human, appears annoyed when interrupted. Watch

The video of the cat ‘reading’ a book while sitting with its human was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the cat ‘reading’ a book while sitting with its human.(Instagram/@kiro_mar_todi)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 10:53 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

When it comes to the videos showcasing various antics of cats, the social media is filled with them. From showing the sassy side of the kitties to capturing their loving nature, the videos feature various things. However, have you ever seen a video that shows a cat ‘reading’ a book? If that sentence took you by surprise, then wait till you see this clip that may leave you fascinated and also make you chuckle.

The video was originally posted the Instagram page kiro_mar_todi a few days ago. It, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by another Insta page. “Chilling vibes..,” they wrote while posting the video. Along with that, they also shared two emoticons – a books emoji and a heart emoji.

The video opens to show a cat sitting back to back on a couch with its human who is reading a book. What is interesting is that a small book is also kept on the kitty’s lap. Not just this, the video also shows how the furry creature appears annoyed when someone distracts it from its ‘reading.’

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 46,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I wonder what the cat is reading,” wrote an Instagram user. “The cat looks annoyed that he’s disrupted!!” posted another. “So adorable,” shared a third. Many also posted laughing out loud or heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What do you think of this adorable cat video?

