Cat refuses to look at pet dad scolding him for hunting flies. Watch

Cats often give dramatic reactions while interacting with their pet parents and this kitty named Whisky is no different. A video shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the cat shows how he refuses to look at his pet dad scolding him.

“Scolded by dad today,” reads the caption posted along with the clip. The video opens to show Whiskey sitting in front of his pet dad, who is asking the cat why he went out to hunt flies. The man goes on to say how despite being a vegetarian himself, he cooks non-veg food for the cat. He then asks Whiskey not to hunt random things.

The hilarious video ends with a sweet note when Whiskey finally looks at his pet dad and also gets a kiss on his head from him.

Take a look at this video of the cat named Whiskey:

The video was shared three days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 8.2 lakh views and counting. The share has also accumulated nearly 54,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

While some couldn’t stop laughing, others shared that the pet dad should give treats to the cat after scolding him. A few expressed that hunting is an instinct for a cat. The video also received reactions from other pet parents who shared stories about their kitties.

What did Instagram users say about this cat video?

“Actually hunting is their basic instinct so being at home they hunt flies, mosquitoes and all insects and they feel proud. My Simba caught a bird too,” shared an Instagram user. “Whiskey's like: Dad apka hogya ho to main so jaun [Dad if you’re done, can I sleep],” posted another.

“Even if you lecture him, after some time, he will do that same thing again and again. I have two cats, both of them always hunt for flies,” expressed a third. “Wow, so cute,” commented a fourth. “Awww, look at him sitting patiently. My naughty brats don’t sit quietly even for a second,” wrote a fifth.

