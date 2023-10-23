Cat's reaction to human petting another kitty shows what ‘jealousy looks like’

If jealousy had a face, it would be of this cat that is looking at its pet parent with a glaring stare. Why? A video shows the pet parent petting another kitty in front of the cat. The audacity! The image shows a cat looking at its human petting another kitty. (X/@buitengebieden)

The video of this incident was shared on X with a caption that reads, “This is what jealousy looks like.” The clip opens to show a cat sitting on one side of a coach, looking at the scene unfolding in front of its eyes. Throughout the video, the cat keeps looking at its human, who is hanging out with another kitty.

Take a look at this video of the jealous cat:

The video was shared on October 21. Since then, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has collected close to 7.6 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated several comments from people.

Also Read: Jealous cat stares angrily from a behind door as human pets dog

Here’s how X users react to the video of the cat:

“That expression is so priceless. It looks like, ‘But I thought I was your favourite’,” expressed an X user. “Aww, that hurts, someone please pet the other kitty. I can't take it,” added another. “Jealousy hits hard when seeing somebody in your dream place,” commented a third. “Aww, look at that confused and jealous face,” joined a fourth. “Jealous maybe, but I feel like you can hear the cat planning his revenge,” shared a fifth. “Unbelievable. The face of jealousy,” wrote a sixth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!