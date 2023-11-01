Cat scares kitty watching Friends, startles herself in the process too

Cats can get startled very easily and this video shared on social media perfectly captures that habit of the kitties. It shows how a cat startles herself while trying to scare a kitty watching TV.

The image shows a cat watching Friends on TV. (Reddit/@HaruAndTheCandleVOID)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“She managed to startle both of us,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. It shows a cat perched atop a bed watching an episode of the American sitcom Friends playing on the television. Within a few moments, another kitty jumps out from a toy, lying in front of the bed. Expectedly, the cat watching the TV gets scared by this sudden appearance. What, however, is hilarious is how the kitty scaring the other one ends up getting started herself.

Take a look at the hilarious cat video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a month ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 3,000 upvotes. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this cat video?

“Is the black cat watching a cooking show on TV? Does he like to cook?” asked a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “No, he is watching Phoebe from Friends giving a massage. But he loves making biscuits!” Another added, “Kitten cannon.” A third observed, “The thing is, the orange cat looks like it was trying to startle black cat - as they are staring directly at them when they pop out - and ended up startling themself in the process.” A fourth wrote, “This is hilarious.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!